IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,033,000.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

NYSE AIRC opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

