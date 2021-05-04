IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

