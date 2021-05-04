IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REXR. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $57.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

