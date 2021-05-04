IBM Retirement Fund Buys New Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HUN stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.