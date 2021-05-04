IBM Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,790,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE AMG opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.22. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $165.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.