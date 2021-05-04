IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

IAG opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.