IAA (NYSE:IAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IAA (NYSE:IAA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.07. 38,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,469. IAA has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

