Hyprr (Howdoo) Reaches Market Cap of $18.72 Million (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market cap of $18.72 million and approximately $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00079100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00068580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.99 or 0.00862461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.23 or 0.09862089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00100368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . The official message board for Hyprr (Howdoo) is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Hyprr (Howdoo) is www.hyprr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyprr (Howdoo) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the exchanges listed above.

