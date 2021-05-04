HyperCash Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00003340 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $82.04 million and $38.15 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,408.07 or 0.99853480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00040522 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $769.33 or 0.01411932 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.37 or 0.00674227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.03 or 0.00350588 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.00207769 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005486 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.