Hyman Charles D Sells 7,191 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hyman Charles D reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.51. 290,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,197,882. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

