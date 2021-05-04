Hyman Charles D Sells 300 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REG. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on REG. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,565. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.75, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.