Hyman Charles D Sells 200 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $3.99 on Tuesday, hitting $192.11. 55,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $189.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.