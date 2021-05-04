Hyman Charles D Sells 1,725 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D owned 0.14% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average of $146.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.