Hyman Charles D Increases Position in Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI)

Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D owned about 0.10% of Patriot Transportation worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patriot Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Patriot Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Patriot Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patriot Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

PATI traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. 4,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,580. The company has a market cap of $37.72 million, a PE ratio of 159.59 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.58%.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.