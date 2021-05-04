Hyman Charles D Has $33.19 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.4% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $11.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.38. 479,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,843,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.84 and its 200 day moving average is $237.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.31 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

