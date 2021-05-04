Hyman Charles D Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after buying an additional 1,558,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,000. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

REG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.67. 12,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.