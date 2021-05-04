Hyman Charles D Has $2.14 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motco grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.33.

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.35. The company had a trading volume of 39,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.71. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

