Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HII opened at $215.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

