Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

In other news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

