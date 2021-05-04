Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 297,331 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297,331 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Thermon Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000.

THR opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $650.66 million, a PE ratio of -1,958.04 and a beta of 1.54. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.35 million. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

