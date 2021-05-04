Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $263.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.13. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.59.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

