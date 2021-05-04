Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $745,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 156.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $191.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $192.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

