Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 512,750 Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 512,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,000. Umpqua accounts for about 1.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Umpqua stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.