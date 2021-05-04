Humana Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.92 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.24. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.45.

Humana stock opened at $450.60 on Monday. Humana has a 52 week low of $364.77 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,389 shares of company stock worth $14,097,808. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Humana by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Humana by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

