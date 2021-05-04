Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.44.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.94.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.