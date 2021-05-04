Howland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

