Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,008,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,541,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $213.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

