Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 30 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,381 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 18,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,812.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $82,861,000 after purchasing an additional 147,078 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $593.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $568.71 and a 200 day moving average of $545.05. The firm has a market cap of $369.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $280.88 and a 1 year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

