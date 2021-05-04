Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.