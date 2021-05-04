Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after buying an additional 302,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,062,000 after buying an additional 470,518 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after buying an additional 110,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $185.92 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

