Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 131 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 37,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.93. The stock had a trading volume of 457,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,514,027. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.