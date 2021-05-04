Howard Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.90. 5,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,316. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.