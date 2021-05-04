Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,679. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Insiders sold a total of 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,017,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 88,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.