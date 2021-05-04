Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

HON traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $221.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,387. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.11 and its 200 day moving average is $206.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

