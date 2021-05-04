HomeStreet, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $900.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HomeStreet by 86.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HomeStreet by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in HomeStreet by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,530.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

