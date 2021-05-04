HollyFrontier (HFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

