Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

HEP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NYSE:HEP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 218,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,445. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $5,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 71,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

