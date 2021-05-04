Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

Höegh LNG Partners has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Höegh LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 112.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.7%.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

NYSE HMLP opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.