Hilltop’s (HTH) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point cut Hilltop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.14.

HTH stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 5,923.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

