Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

