Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $110.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.87. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

