Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in April

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 505.7 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HKMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HKMPF traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 692. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.