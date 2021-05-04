Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

NYSE:PLD opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $116.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

