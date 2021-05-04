Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in JD.com by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 37,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in JD.com by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 681,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,453,000 after buying an additional 81,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

