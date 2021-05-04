Highland Capital Management LLC Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,712,000 after buying an additional 5,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,960,000 after buying an additional 1,429,268 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,655,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,954,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,597,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.86. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $100.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.