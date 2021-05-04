Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after buying an additional 706,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,831,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

