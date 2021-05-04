Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,790 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

