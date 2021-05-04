Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $97.89 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $87.85.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

