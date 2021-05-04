HeroNode 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $942.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HeroNode has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $599,777.61 and approximately $942.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00075610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00069681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.81 or 0.00893981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,744.40 or 0.10315947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00102249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00046132 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

