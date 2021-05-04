Heron Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,798 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,068% compared to the average volume of 154 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 119,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 43,406 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

